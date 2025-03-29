Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe stuns Nice fans: I don't like going there

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stunned Nice fans by running down the club and Ligue 1.

Ratcliffe also owns OGCN and was disparaging of his club in a recent interview.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I don't particularly like going to see Nice, the level isn't high enough,” he barked.

Former Nice midfielder Lloyd Palun responded, stating: “It's a load of bulls***. He may have been angry when he made his comments.

"I think he's making a comparison with Manchester United, and football is completely different in England. He was clumsy in his comments.

"It's hard to understand given Nice's good results. If they qualify for the Champions League, that will calm him down a bit.”

Another ex-Nice player, Jose Cobos, said: “I don’t believe it. He’s a self-interested man in what he invests. He has an eye on Nice and I think Nice gives him a lot of satisfaction.

"I don’t really believe the sentences taken out of context, I’ve already found myself in this kind of situation. He loves the club. He’s invested more than 200 or 300 million, so you can’t say he doesn’t love this club.

"It’s very nice to see Nice play. They’re a team that plays forward. It’s a pleasure, we don’t get bored and that’s important. The coach is doing an extraordinary job.”