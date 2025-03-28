Manchester United star Fernandes nominated for Premier League award

Tribal Football
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The nomination comes as recognition of the Portugal international’s impressive performances in the month under review getting involved in all four goals for the Red Devils.

He has been nominated alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Nottingham Forest's duo of Anthony Elanga and Nikola Milenkovic as well as Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke

The winner of the award for March will be determined by a fan vote. Fernandes last won the award in December 2020. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was the last recipient of the award having won the February award. 

