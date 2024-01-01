Yoro: Gomes helped me decide on Man Utd

Leny Yoro admits former Lille teammate Angel Gomes had an influence on his decision to join Manchester United.

Gomes came through the system at United before Luis Campos signed him for LOSC.

Yoro told MUTV: "We spoke a lot about United.

"He just told me this is the biggest club in the world. You know, the fans, even the way to play, the training camp, everything is really big, is really incredible.

"So, yeah, every day I spoke with him about this and it helped me a lot to come here. He’s really happy for me. He sent me a message directly (after the transfer was completed)."

Yoro says United's Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand also made contact days before he agreed to join.

He revealed: "First of all, I was really impressed to speak with him and, yeah, we spoke like 10 minutes about Man United, so he helped me a lot to make my choice. It was really an honour to speak with him.

"He spoke to me about the club, and that this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world. For me, it was really good to speak about this."