Yogane pens new Brentford contract

Brentford winger Tony Yogane has signed a new contract.

A member of the Bees' B squad this season, Yogane has penned a new contract to 2027.

The attacker made his Brentford debut in the Carabao Cup win against Leyton Orient this season.

B team manager Neil MacFarlane told the club's website: "Tony is a great character who really studies the game, he has done very well since joining us but in the last six months has really grown.

"He is getting stronger and stronger and he has bought into the team work ethic.

“To feature for the first team in Benfica during pre-season and then go on to play competitively and make his debut for our first team is great for Tony - he deserves it as he is always working at his game.

“I’m delighted for him to get a new contract and look forward to seeing him continue to grow. If he keeps working hard, he can have a bright future."