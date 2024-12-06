Tribal Football
Norgaard admits Brentford future up in the air
Brentford captain Christian Norgaard admits he's unsure what he will do at the end of this season.

The Denmark midfielder is off contract in June.

He told Viaplay: "I can see both scenarios playing out. I'm not ruling out either one or the other.

"But the longer time goes by without anything being in place with the club, the more likely scenario number two is that I will have to find somewhere else and continue from the summer.

"It doesn't take up everything right now, but at some point you will also have to decide on some concrete things. We will have to see how it plays out."

 

