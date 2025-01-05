Yang declares initial Tottenham targets

Yang Min-Hyeok has set himself a Premier League debut target at Tottenham.

The January arrival from Gangwon FC hopes to see action before the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The South Korean winger said, "I would like to play in a match before the end of the season and hopefully score at least one goal or make an assist.

"Right now, I'm at about 80-90%.

"Personally, I feel ready. I'll have a good performance there and I hope the fans will continue to support me."