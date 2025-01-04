Newcastle boss Howe delighted with "tough, massive win" at Tottenham

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was delighted after their 2-1 win at Tottenham in Saturday's early kickoff.

Spurs took an early lead through Dominic Solanke, but lost 2-1 as Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak struck for the visitors.

Howe later said: "We had to dig deep today. It was a tough win but a massive one.

"There's no denying the ball hit Joe's hand or arm but I'm not sure of the rules."

On whether Dan Burn should have been sent off, he added: "Not for me. I don't think he warranted two yellow cards. His yellow card probably was but after that were slighy fouls."

On Isak, Howe also stated: "He was in the right place at the right time. That's an art. Another good cross from Jacob. He's be disappointed with the one he didn't take. He's on a hot streak, long may that continue.

"Confidence has definitely shifted, it natutrally does when you win games. It was something we were building to. Performances were good. We're a very good team with good players. I'd like to think we can keep it going."