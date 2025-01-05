DONE DEAL: Spurs close Kinsky signing; debut already mooted

Tottenham have completed the signing of Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Kinsky moves to Spurs for a fee of around £12.5m. The 21-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Spurs to 2031.

Kinsky is an U21 Czech Republic international and will wear the No.31 shirt at Tottenham.

It's been suggested Kinsky will arrive as Tottenham's direct No2 behind Guglielmo Vicario, once the Italy international is fully fit.

There is already talk of Kinsky being handed his debut in next week's FA Cup Third Round tie with Tamworth.

Kinsky had kept 12 clean sheets from his 19 league matches for Slavia this season.