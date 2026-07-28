Alonso told Cucurella leaving is a huge loss but "Hall would be a fantastic replacement"

Former Chelsea and Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips has suggested that Xabi Alonso make a move for Newcastle's Lewis Hall.

Cucurella has completed a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth around £51.8M, signing a 6 year deal with the Spanish giants as he waved goodbye to West London.

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The defender stated on social media that London will always be his home and that he won’t forget “the magical nights at the Bridge” in what was an emotional statement.

Hall to join Chelsea?

Chelsea originally signed Cucurella from Brighton in 2022 and after 4 years, he now departs the side, leaving a hole that new manager Xabi Alonso must fill before the new season.

Speaking to Jackpot City Casino, Wright-Phillips believes that the Blues should make a move for Hall, as Newcastle could be raided once more.

“Cucurella I think is a massive loss. I think he's a fantastic player, not only from his performance in the World Cup, but since he found his feet at Chelsea.

“He was at a club that was in many ways in disarray, they didn't know where they were going or what direction they were heading. As soon as they got a manager in place that had a tactical side to him, you saw the good Cucurella they bought. For me, he's just grown since that moment.

“To lose somebody of that magnitude will, of course, affect that defence. But it's Chelsea, people move on and clubs like that have to figure out a way to find a suitable enough player that does just as good a job.

“Lewis Hall would be a fantastic replacement for Chelsea. I think he's a great player. I was one of the ones who was shocked that he wasn't playing in the World Cup, to be honest with you. But that will give him a little bit of grit between the teeth as well. As long as he can stay fit, he's got a superb career in front of him.”

Hall has developed into one of England's best young left-backs since joining Newcastle permanently in 2024 and is said to be a top target for Chelsea. Reports suggest it would take around £60M or more to tempt them into selling, a fee that Alonso could be tempted by.