New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has opened up on which formation his side will be playing in the upcoming 2026-26 season.

There has been plenty of debate amongst Chelsea fans about whether Alonso will play the back three that was so successful at Bayer Leverkusen, or a more traditional back four.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea played a 3-4-2-1 as they comfortably beat Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan 3-0 on Saturday, with Joao Pedro scoring a brace and Moises Caicedo scoring their third.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Alonso has confirmed that his side will be flexible, saying: "We are not just sticking to one idea and the more options that we have, the better team we will be."

Chelsea kick-off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham on Monday, August 24th.