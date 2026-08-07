It’s been an incredibly busy summer for Chelsea so far, adding eight players to an already large squad, although several departures are expected.
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The fans have been clamouring for a new goalkeeper for the past couple of seasons, and the club have been heavily linked with FC Porto’s Costa, 26.
Speaking ahead of their pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, Alonso has downplayed the rumours.
“I am very happy with our goalkeepers I have. Mike Penders did great at Strasbourg and Sanchez has good experience after many years in the Premier League,” he said.