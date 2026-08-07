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Xabi Alonso shuts down Diogo Costa to Chelsea talk

Xabi Alonso shuts down Diogo Costa to Chelsea talk
Xabi Alonso shuts down Diogo Costa to Chelsea talkREUTERS

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has downplayed rumours he's looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

It’s been an incredibly busy summer for Chelsea so far, adding eight players to an already large squad, although several departures are expected.

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The fans have been clamouring for a new goalkeeper for the past couple of seasons, and the club have been heavily linked with FC Porto’s Costa, 26.

Speaking ahead of their pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, Alonso has downplayed the rumours.

“I am very happy with our goalkeepers I have. Mike Penders did great at Strasbourg and Sanchez has good experience after many years in the Premier League,” he said.

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Premier LeagueXabi AlonsoChelseaFootball transfers