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Marco Palestra wants to be the 'next Zola' at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marco Palestra.
Chelsea defender Marco Palestra.Reuters

New Chelsea star Marco Palestra has a burning ambition ahead of his debut Premier League season.

New Blues boss Xabi Alonso has spent heavily in the summer transfer window with £47M deal for Palestra coming in as part of a wider £317M squad revamp.

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Palestra has made huge strides in the last 12 months, with just one campaign at Cagliari enough to convince Chelsea over his readiness to challenge Reece James at right-back, with the latter still an ongoing fitness concern.

The 21-year-old has featured in preseason and he's confident of following the tradition of Italian stars at Stamford Bridge with a high target of overtaking Gianfranco Zola as the No.1.

"I know Zola played at Cagliari and at Chelsea. He's a legend and maybe I can do what he did at Chelsea.

"I also spoke with Davide Zappacosta, who I played with, and he always told me good things. A lot of Italian players have played here. I want to be the next top one.

"I had a good conversation with Alonso about everything before signing, and I was very happy with it. There were some clubs who wanted me, but when Chelsea reached out, I agreed as they're one of the biggest clubs in the world."

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Premier LeagueMarco PalestraXabi AlonsoGianfranco ZolaChelsea

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