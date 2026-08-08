Xabi Alonso admitted that midfielder Romeo Lavia had a 'mental block' over his failure to play a full 90 minutes since joining the club.

Lavia, 22, joined Chelsea from Southampton for a reported £53 million back in 2023, but has only made 44 appearances due to several injury issues.

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Perhaps even more remarkably, he had never played a full 90 minutes for the club… until the 3-0 pre-season friendly win over AC Milan on Saturday (August 8).

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team after the game, new manager Alonso admitted it’s a record the midfielder has struggled with.

“Romeo has this mental block when it comes to playing 90 minutes, he was tired but I said let him play, let him play, let him do the 90 and he finishes exhausted, I think that he is really happy,” he said.