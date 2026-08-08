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Alonso admits Lavia had 'mental block' over 90 minute Chelsea record

Alonso admits Lavia had 'mental block' over 90 minute Chelsea record
Alonso admits Lavia had 'mental block' over 90 minute Chelsea recordREUTERS

Xabi Alonso admitted that midfielder Romeo Lavia had a 'mental block' over his failure to play a full 90 minutes since joining the club.

Lavia, 22, joined Chelsea from Southampton for a reported £53 million back in 2023, but has only made 44 appearances due to several injury issues.

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Perhaps even more remarkably, he had never played a full 90 minutes for the club… until the 3-0 pre-season friendly win over AC Milan on Saturday (August 8).

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team after the game, new manager Alonso admitted it’s a record the midfielder has struggled with.

“Romeo has this mental block when it comes to playing 90 minutes, he was tired but I said let him play, let him play, let him do the 90 and he finishes exhausted, I think that he is really happy,” he said.

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Romeo LaviaXabi AlonsoChelseaPremier League