Wyness surprised by Everton takeover talks

Ex-Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has expressed his surprise at takeover talks regarding the club.

The latest development in the saga of Everton’s ownership involves billionaire John Textor.

The American is said to have traveled to England to talk to Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri.

Per Liverpool Echo, that was not the case, as the British-Iranian businessman attended a board meeting without any Textor representative.

Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “I was a bit surprised to see Textor granted exclusivity.

“I didn’t see a real need for him to get exclusivity while there was still the big hurdle of him selling his Palace shares.

“He could’ve done any due diligence without that agreement. Unless he’s been told that a deal was imminent, I didn’t feel there was a need to exclude any other parties who could come into the picture.

“I’m surprised, but we don’t know all the details. As he’s been granted this exclusivity, it may be that he can move more quickly than it would first appear.

“We’ve got to hope that he’s close to selling his Palace shares or found some other way to park that stake.

“I would think he would need the money, as he does tend to use debt to secure these deals.

“He’s got the resources, he’s worth over £3 billion, which is about the lowest level you need to be a Premier League owner these days."