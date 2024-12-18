Newcastle want Real Madrid wonderkid who is available for just £10M

Spanish youngster Raul Asencio is wanted by a host of top teams, including Newcastle United.

The Real Madrid youngster is seen as someone who could move in the summer if he does not get first-team game time.

Per Spanish sources, via Chronicle Live, the Magpies are serious about bringing in the right-footed center half.

Asencio would be available for a fee of £10M, which is well within Newcastle’s budget.

The report goes on to state that other clubs are also vying for his signature.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are going to provide Newcastle with competition to sign Ascencio.