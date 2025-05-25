Still named new Southampton manager: Enormous potential here

Will Still has been named new manager of Southampton.

Still takes the Saints job after leaving Lens at the end of the Ligue 1 season. The 32 year-old has agreed a three-year contract at St Mary’s.

Saints Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career, and we have been extremely impressed both by his track record and our conversations with him.

“What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves, which will be an important quality in the Championship next season.

“We were very impressed by his personality and his values, and we feel he will be an excellent fit for the culture we are looking to build at Staplewood.”

Huge potential here

Still said: “I’m extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton – there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special.

“The project that has been laid out to me is very impressive and, all together, I believe we can build a clear identity and a very positive future for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet you, the fans. I look forward to hearing you in voice, and feeling the energy and belief at St Mary’s and beyond.

“I’m eager to get to work this summer and start building a close-knit group that can make everyone proud and ultimately get us back to where we belong; in the Premier League.”