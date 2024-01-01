Obi-Martin undergoing special training schedule at Man Utd

Obi-Martin undergoing a special pre-season schedule as he prepares for Man Utd start

Manchester United won't rush Chido Obi-Martin into playing for their Under-21s or first team.

The Red Devils want to take their time with the talent who signed from Arsenal in September.

Advertisement Advertisement

Obi-Martin had hoped to secure the move earlier in the summer, but the process took several months to resolve.

Per The Express, Obi-Martin is undergoing a pre-season schedule tailored to his needs.

He will then play for the Under-18s and Under-21s, at least for the first few months.

Whether the 16-year-old sees any senior game time this season is not yet clear.