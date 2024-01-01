Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut

Chido Obi-Martin made his Manchester United U18 debut on Saturday.

The new arrival from Arsenal was a second-half substitute in United's 4-3 win at Sunderland.

Bendito Mantato struck twice, with defender Reece Munro and midfielder Jim Thwaites also scoring for United on the day.

Obi-Martin took the pitch on 63 minutes and was immediately fielded at centre-forward.

Fellow new signing Samuel Lusale, who has joined from Crystal Palace, started for United on the day and was given the first-half on the flank before being changed.

Interestingly, fit-again Shea Lacey replaced Lusale for the second-half.