WOW! Klopp agrees to take new football post just months after Liverpool exit

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is returning to football in the New Year.

Klopp, reports Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, has agreed to become new football director of Red Bull.

The deal will begin on January 1, 2025, and include a break clause in the event Germany offer him the national team job.

The likes of Ralf Rangnick have held the Red Bull role in the past.

In taking charge, Klopp will oversee the development of Red Bull's teams, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and RB Bragantino.