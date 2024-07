WOW! Gremio battle Forest for West Ham veteran Antonio

West Ham have rejected an exotic offer for Michail Antonio.

Bold is reporting Gremio have failed with an offer for the Jamaica international.

The Brazilian giants made a cash bid for the 34 year-old, which the Irons immediately rejected.

Antonio is about to enter the final year of his current deal.

The veteran is also being linked with former club Nottingham Forest.