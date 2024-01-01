Tribal Football
Brighton striker Undav: Werder Bremen released me for being too FAT
Brighton striker Deniz Undav admits his love of kebabs almost wrecked his career.

Undav is currently with Germany at the Euros after a superb season on-loan with Stuttgart.

Speaking with the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Undav admited as a youth player he was 'a bit chubby', which caused a coach to axe him.

Undav says that it was kebabs that cost him a place on the Werder Bremen U15 team. 

"I grew relatively late and was a little chubby because I ate a little too much kebab. As a result, I failed to make the U15 team. 

"The coach told me that it would be better if I looked for a new club. 'I need big players, you are too fat for me', he said.

"It was like a slap in the face. I joined the club with the ambition that I would become a professional – I wanted to make my family proud. But that's just how it is sometimes in life. You have to get back up and I did.

"I still like eating kebabs, but I make sure I don't eat too much junk food during the week."

