Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendly

Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendly
Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendly
Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendlyAction Plus
Nottingham Forest played out a competitive preseason friendly draw with Sunderland last night.

The match finished 1-1, with Jack Clarke putting Sunderland ahead before halftime via a penalty won by Chris Rigg after he was fouled by Murillo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest bounced back soon after the break, with Omar Richards scoring with a low drive, having been setup by Anthony Elanga.

Ryan Yates had a chance to net a late winner, but was denied by Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Among those involved was Joe Worrall, with the defender back from his loan with Besiktas.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWorrall JoeSunderlandNottinghamChampionship
Related Articles
Forest in Sheffield Utd talks for Worrall sale
Forest boss Nuno gives update on key player after loan ends
Palace target Bellingham makes Sunderland decision