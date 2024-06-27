Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendly

Nottingham Forest played out a competitive preseason friendly draw with Sunderland last night.

The match finished 1-1, with Jack Clarke putting Sunderland ahead before halftime via a penalty won by Chris Rigg after he was fouled by Murillo.

Forest bounced back soon after the break, with Omar Richards scoring with a low drive, having been setup by Anthony Elanga.

Ryan Yates had a chance to net a late winner, but was denied by Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Among those involved was Joe Worrall, with the defender back from his loan with Besiktas.