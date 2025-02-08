Worksop boss Parry happy counting on Leicester defender Grist

Northern Premier League Premier Division side Worksop Town have signed Leicester City defender Ben Grist.

The 20 year-old will play to the end of the season with Worksop.

Worksop boss Craig Parry told the club's website: “Ben Grist is a highly thought of centre-half from Leicester City and we appreciate Leicester for allowing us to take Ben to gain experience.

“He’s a powerful centre-half who is very good with the ball at his feet and he will gain valuable experience coming into Worksop Town and playing men’s football alongside experienced players.

“He’s a very highly thought of centre-half who’s going to have an amazing future.”