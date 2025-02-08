Worksop boss Parry happy counting on Leicester defender Grist

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Northern Premier League Premier Division side Worksop Town have signed Leicester City defender Ben Grist.

The 20 year-old will play to the end of the season with Worksop.

Worksop boss Craig Parry told the club's website: “Ben Grist is a highly thought of centre-half from Leicester City and we appreciate Leicester for allowing us to take Ben to gain experience.

“He’s a powerful centre-half who is very good with the ball at his feet and he will gain valuable experience coming into Worksop Town and playing men’s football alongside experienced players.

“He’s a very highly thought of centre-half who’s going to have an amazing future.”

