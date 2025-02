Leicester City midfielder Arjan Raikhy has joined Tamworth FC this week.

Raikhy moves to Tamworth on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder was signed by Leicester in 2023 from Aston Villa after successful trials.

Now 22, Raikhy joins a Tamworth team sitting in the bottom half of the National League table.

Raikhy also made his senior debut for the Foxes last season.