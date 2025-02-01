Wood hits hat-trick as Forest thump SEVEN past Brighton

Nottingham Forest consolidated third place in the Premier League (PL) after a Chris Wood hat-trick fired the Tricky Trees to an emphatic 7-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground.

Having fallen to a heavy defeat at Bournemouth last time out, Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo labelled the result “a warning for everybody”.

Advertisement Advertisement

Determined to bounce back with a positive display, the Tricky Trees made the perfect start against Brighton, taking the lead in the 12th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White’s low delivery was diverted into his own net by Lewis Dunk.

Armed with the momentum, Forest soon doubled their advantage, with Gibbs-White once again involved, this time glancing Anthony Elanga’s corner beyond Bart Verbruggen at the near post.

The one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing down, and after Neco Williams and Chris Wood both went close for the hosts, the talismanic New Zealander duly added a third for his side, heading home from Elanga’s brilliant delivery.

Faced with a daunting three-goal deficit, Brighton came within inches of pulling a goal back before HT, only for Danny Welbeck’s powerful drive to be tipped onto the underside of the bar by Matz Sels.

The visitors continued to see plenty of the ball in the early stages of the second half but clear-cut chances came at a premium for Fabian Hürzeler’s men .

There was no such issue for Forest, however, with Elanga racing to the byline to set up a simple close-range finish for Wood - the hosts’ fourth of the afternoon.

Things went from bad to worse for Brighton just six minutes later when Tariq Lamptey hauled Gibbs-White down in the box, allowing Wood to seal his hat-trick from the spot and move up to 17 PL goals for the season.

It was a case of damage limitation for the visitors heading into the final 20 minutes but Forest continued to attack at will, adding two late goals through Williams’ clinical finish in the six-yard box and Jota Silva’s first-ever PL strike - rounding off a dream afternoon for the hosts.

Forest extend their impressive PL form on home soil to seven wins from their last nine matches, while Brighton suffer their heaviest league defeat since 1958.