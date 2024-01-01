Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Henderson on Palace's poor start to the season: "We’re nowhere near where we need to be"

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has admitted they're still adapting this season after a poor start which has left them in the relegation zone.

Henderson has expressed his optimism for the rest of the season, as the Eagles prepare to face Nottingham Forest on Monday night in a game that could decide the fate of manager Oliver Glasner.

The goalkeeper says the team need to improve and escape the relegation zone, which he feels can be possible as long as the new signings adapt to life at the club.

He said, “We’re nowhere near where we need to be, of course, and the performance level isn't at its highest. The reality is we've brought new players in, we’re getting players up to speed, things take time, but I'm looking forward to seeing what potential we can reach this season with the team we've got, because we've got a great bunch of lads, a great manager.

“We're optimistic even though we've had a tough start, so we're regrouping and we'll be looking forward to Monday night.”

Despite Palace’s poor start, Henderson was called up for England which he says is a dream come true for him and his family.

“It was incredible, obviously, to get the nod the day before,” the 27-year-old smiled. “To know that I was starting my first competitive game was fantastic.

“I think it's been four years since my last (England) game, so it's been a journey to get back to that level, and one that I've fully enjoyed. Bouncing back, it was nice.

“My brother's one of them where he'll mention the mistakes that I make! Then my mum, she's fantastic, she's just buzzing, and was just delighted, so it was good. They were over the moon and they were proud, so it was nice to have them there.”

The new Three Lion’s boss Thomas Tuchel is a controversial appointment, but Henderson believes he can bring success to England with his experience and impressive background.

“I think it's a fantastic appointment. I think he's a winner, he'll come in and he'll do his utmost to obviously win us the World Cup.

“The games can be decided in two, three minutes and obviously to have a man on the touchline to keep his calm and make them big decisions in big moments, he's the man for that job. He comes with a great reputation and all the boys are really looking forward to working with him.”