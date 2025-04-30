Tribal Football
Wolves targeting Leicester veteran Vardy

Paul Vegas
Wolves targeting Leicester veteran Vardy
Wolves targeting Leicester veteran VardyAndrew Yates / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Departing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is interesting Wolves.

Vardy announced last week that he would be leaving Leicester at the end of the season.

Off contract at the end of June, the Foxes legend won't be following the relegated club back into the Championship.

Vardy, 38, would prefer to continue with another Premier League club and watching developments are Wolves.

The Sun says Wolves are keen to take on the free agent this summer.

This season, Vardy has eight goals in 33 appearances for Leicester.

