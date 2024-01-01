Wolves striker Larsen: We're ashamed

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen could not hide his disappointment at their 6-2 loss to Chelsea.

Larsen had scored in the contest, getting them level within the first half, but saw his team fall by a big scoreline by full time.

On the loss, he told club media: “We’re disappointed and ashamed, to be honest. This isn't us. We've been working seven weeks now, and it’s been really good, so it's disappointing to be in this position.

“When you give away those goals against such a good team, they will score.”

On the eventual collapse, he added:

“It's all about small details. I’m not sure what happened, because it goes very quick. It's a lot of goals to concede in a few minutes. But it can’t happen.

“As soon as we concede one, we need to get ourselves together and do our thing properly.”

On his personal joy at scoring his first Wolves goal, he finished:

“If we go on just the first half, I was really enjoying being here and it’s a good atmosphere. The team has a lot of qualities and that's why we're so ashamed today, because this is not us.

“We know we can do better, and for seven weeks, we've been doing really well. I know this team will get back on the horse again, and we will win matches, but today was not it, and this cannot be us ever again.”