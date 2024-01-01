Tribal Football
Wolves striker Larsen: We'll learn from Arsenal defeat
Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen insists they can build on yesterday's defeat at Arsenal.

The 2-0 loss was Larsen's debut in the Premier League.

Larsen said, “You can't get any tougher than this, to be honest. Emirates Stadium, first game of the season, Arsenal away, they had two good seasons now in a row, fighting for the for the league title. So, you can't imagine a tougher start, but I think we did well in moments of the game.

“You know that they will get chances. You know that they will score goals. But I think we stayed in the game for a long time. That was our game plan, and if we had some luck, maybe I would be on the scoresheet and we’d have a 1-1 today. That's unlucky, but shows the quality of the Arsenal players.”

On his chance in the first half, he also told the club's website: “Sometimes as a striker you have it in your mind, this one’s in, this one you’ve hit well, but it goes so quick so you can’t really see the ball when you touch it, you're like spinning around four or five times. When I hit it, it should have gone in, but shows the quality of Raya. That's a shame for me and for us, but I’m just going to work on that, and for sure it will come.”

