Martinelli: Arsenal players really happy with win

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was happy after victory over Wolves.

The Gunners won 2-0 via goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Martinelli later said: "It is what we wanted and we got the win and we are really happy with that.

"We know his (Saka's) quality and Kai's quality as well. They are really important for us and we trust them and we know they can decided games in a moment.

"We believe in ourselves and we know our quality and will go for it."

On Mikel Arteta, he said: "He is a really nice guy. Everyone loves him and we are just lucky to play under him. You guys can see how we play from the outside. We are just happy to have him as our manager.

"This is the most difficult league in the world and we know how hard it is to play against City. We have to go game by game."