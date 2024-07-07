Tribal Football
Arteta "so happy" as Arsenal defeat Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was happy with their opening day win against Wolves.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka struck for the 2-0 triumph.

Arteta later said, "I am really happy. With the first game you have some uncertainty in how you will respond.

"We had our moment after 1-0 when we were not in control but after Saka's goal we were much more comfortable. The way the boys go about their job is unbelievable, so very happy.

"We knew Wolves could change the game and they did in the second half but with our changes we became a bit stronger.

"We certainly are. We had a really good pre-season. There are things to improve for sure, but overall very happy.

"The lack of control in the second half (we can improve), we gave so many simple balls away. We also had to finish situations better but overall very happy."

