Man Utd eyeing PSG wing-back Mendes

Manchester United are interested in PSG wing-back Nuno Mendes.

However, PSG are determined not to lose the Portugal international and are drawing up a new contract offer for his consideration.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United remain strongly interested in Nuno Mendes as revealed in our show three weeks ago.

"Paris Saint-Germain want to extend with Mendes beyond 2026, but I’ve been told that it is currently not planned for him to sign soon, as there are many top suitors. Mendes and Amorim share the same agency, and #MUFC are aware of Mendes’ situation!

"22 y/o Mendes and Theo Hernández are currently the two expensive preferred left-back options for Man Utd if Alphonso Davies extends his contract with Bayern."