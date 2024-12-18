Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?

Man Utd eyeing PSG wing-back Mendes

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd eyeing PSG wing-back Mendes
Man Utd eyeing PSG wing-back MendesTribalfootball
Manchester United are interested in PSG wing-back Nuno Mendes.

However, PSG are determined not to lose the Portugal international and are drawing up a new contract offer for his consideration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United remain strongly interested in Nuno Mendes as revealed in our show three weeks ago.

"Paris Saint-Germain want to extend with Mendes beyond 2026, but I’ve been told that it is currently not planned for him to sign soon, as there are many top suitors. Mendes and Amorim share the same agency, and #MUFC are aware of Mendes’ situation! 

"22 y/o Mendes and Theo Hernández are currently the two expensive preferred left-back options for Man Utd if Alphonso Davies extends his contract with Bayern."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMendes NunoPSGManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and RB Leipzig race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward in major move
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale