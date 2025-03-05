Wolves star Gomes on his injury return: It’s been a sad but now I'm back, I'm very happy

Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Rodrigo Gomes reveals he has been desperate to get back on the pitch after weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

Gomez has missed the last four matches through injury following an injury to his pelvis which had inflamed over time. However, after much rest and recovery, he is now back in contention for the club and told the club website that he cannot wait to make an impact once again.

“It’s very good to be back, to help the team. I’ve worked very hard during these two or three weeks to come back and I feel fit, I feel good, and I will do everything to help a team, to come back fitter and for this thing to not happen again.

“I feel very happy because I love to practice. I love to practice with the guys and I enjoy it, because I love football. I love my job, so I love to practice every day and I’ve stayed two weeks on the gym, doing the things I needed to do to recover fast and to keep fit.

“When I would look out of the window and could see the guys practicing, it’s been a little sad, but now I'm back, I'm very happy, and I want to do everything to help the team.”

He admits it has been very frustrating having to watch games from home and being denied the chance to go to games due to his injury which needed time to rest.

“It's frustrating because I want to play every game. I want to be there every game to help the team and I missed four games, and three of those games were away, so they were worse, because I always like to watch the games and I want to be there, to feel the environment, to be in the changing room, to feel the lads, and it was frustrating, but we did very good games.

“Against Bournemouth, they were very tough games that we did, but I think the team is good, and we are ready for Everton and go and win the game.

“I wanted to go to Liverpool but the physios said no because it's too much driving and I shouldn’t be sitting in the car for that long, so it was better to stay at home and rest, lying on the sofa, so I had to do that and it was a little frustrating. Bournemouth was even further, so they definitely didn’t want me to go there, so it was frustrating, but it's life.”

Finally, he spoke on being back in the squad as they prepare to face Everton this weekend in front of a home crowd who will be happy to see his return.

“I love to be included in the game, with the lads, and I was with them at the Fulham game. Although I was injured, I was there with them and I could feel the environment. I feel more of the game than when I watch at home. It's different being in the stadium and I like it more.

“Since I got injured, my mentality was always to come back faster, faster, and be fit as quick as I could, so I’m very hungry to be there for the Everton game, and if I play, I will do everything to help the team.”