Newcastle's Hall to miss the rest of the season with injury to a bone in his foot

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot in devastating blow for the club.

As the Magpies try to finally bring their 70-year wait for a trophy to an end, they are set to miss Antony Gordon through suspension and now Hall through injury ahead of the EFL Cup final against Liverpool this month. Manager Eddie Howe must now turn to his bench for options which will make the final an almost impossible task for his side.

The 20-year-old England international's injury comes as Newcastle are also pushing for a European spot with them currently sitting in 6th place, two points behind Chelsea and one point ahead of Bournemouth and Brighton who are fighting for the same spot.

Hall has grown into one of Howe’s most important players this season and must turn to the likes of Tino Livramento, Dan Burn or an entirely new formation to help fill the gaping hole that Hall will leave behind. Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory the last time these two sides faced and now without the 20 year old it will be a herculean task as they try to bypass a side who have looked unstoppable this season.

The club released a statement on Hall who is to undergo surgery on his foot which even if successful, will leave him out of contention for a number of important games which could see the club lift the EFL Cup and qualify for Europe.

"Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team," Newcastle said in a statement. "Wishing you all the very best for your surgery and recovery, Lewis."