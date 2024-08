Wolves make new offer for Nantes defender Meupiyou

Wolves have made a new offer for Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou.

The 18 year-old has already seen a first offer from Wolves rejected by Nantes.

Wolves have now returned with a new bid, says Ouest-France.

Wolves' new offer of €4m is now being considered by Nantes, which are ready to sell with Meupiyou's current deal now inside it's final 12 months.

Meupiyou's agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close ties to Wolves.