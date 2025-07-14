Wolves ready to go for Palace attacker Rak-Sakyi

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on Wolves' shopping list.

Wolves see Rak-Sakyi as a long-term replacement for Matheus Cunha after his sale to Manchester United last month.

The Sun says Palace are prepared to sell for £10m.

Rangers are also interested - but not at Palace's price. In contrast, Wolves are happy to meet the valuation.

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on-loan with Sheffield United and struck the winner in Palace's first friendly of the preseason against Millwall.

