Wolves ready to go for Palace attacker Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on Wolves' shopping list.

Wolves see Rak-Sakyi as a long-term replacement for Matheus Cunha after his sale to Manchester United last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Palace are prepared to sell for £10m.

Rangers are also interested - but not at Palace's price. In contrast, Wolves are happy to meet the valuation.

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on-loan with Sheffield United and struck the winner in Palace's first friendly of the preseason against Millwall.