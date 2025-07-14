Palace explain Eze absence for preseason win against Millwall

Crystal Palace management insist Ebere Eze's absence from their friendly win against Millwall was scheduled.

Palace kicked off their preseason campaign with a 1-0 win against Millwall. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi struck Palace's only goal on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Eagles also featured their two new signings, goalkeeper Walter Benitez and fullback Borna Sosa on the day.

However, Eze was missing amid rumours of major interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

Palace management insist Eze's absence had nothing to do with the transfer speculation. Instead, they say any player involved in the post-season internationals were granted extra time off - including England midfielder Eze.