Paul Vegas
Liverpool to make final offer for Crystal Palace defender Guehi
Liverpool will make one final offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this week.

The Reds are eager to bring in a new centre-half this summer with Palace captain Guehi a priority.

But Liverpool won't pay any price for the England international and instead plan to table a final 'take-it-or-leave-it' bid of £40m for Guehi, says The Sun.

Guehi played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Millwall yesterday and also featured in the club's new kit launch.

But Palace won't stand in his way should the right offer arrive for the defender. Guehi's deal is now inside it's final 12 months at Selhurst Park.

 

