Flamengo striker Wallace Yan is interesting Wolves.

Brazilian media sources state Wolves see Wallace as a replacement for Matheus Cunha after his departure for Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wallace has impressed for Fla this past month at the Club World Cup, where he scored twice.

It's suggested Wolves are now set to offer €20m to Fla for the young striker.

The 20 year-old centre-forward has spent his entire career with Flamengo.