Wolves' Pereira on relegation: I want my team mentally ready, It is not over until the end

Wolves' Pereira on relegation: I want my team mentally, It is not over until the end

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Ipswich Town this weekend.

Fresh from their much-needed midweek victories, both sides will be desperate for a win this weekend in a game that could be crucial in their relegation fight. Pereira first spoke on team spirit in his camp which can often be drained for a side fighting to drop down to the Championship.

“This is an important moment and it's good for me that I can have the contribution of everybody.

“Since the beginning and with the experience that I have in my career, I really believe that you must convince the people to follow you.

“You will convince the people if you have this energy and if you have tactical idea and your energy inside is strong. We can make very good things together.”

A win is imperative for Wolves, but Pereira said their safety is not secured even if they walk away with 3 points.

“Tomorrow is an important game, but as I’ve said before, we can’t – because this is a big mistake – look at the Premier League and if we win tomorrow, think it’s finished. This is a mistake because I want my team competing for every point in the league. I want my team mentally ready to compete tomorrow and to compete in the next game.

“It is not over until the end. I’m not just saying that today, I said it before, because this is a league that can surprise you every time. Ipswich have the quality, individually and collectively, to fight for a lot of games, a lot of points.”

Jørgen Strand Larsen has been in fine form as of late in front of goal and Pereira heaped the praise on the youngster who has adapted to the Premier League with ease.

“When we look for a striker, we look for someone to score goals. But he’s the first man on the pitch that starts our passing. If he doesn't know how to do it, or if he doesn't have this character to sacrifice himself to help the team, then he will be not the striker that I'm looking for.

“I don't look for a striker who is just a guy to score goals and say, ‘OK, I’ve scored my goal, and now it is up to you’. I don't like this kind of striker. My striker must be a fighter, he must be someone that is the first one to start defending, and the responsibility is not only to score goals, it’s not to be put in his shoulders, that’s for everybody.

“When we are defending, it’s the same, and because he has this spirit, this character, he is a player that I like the profile of.”

Finally, he revealed how he wants to continue the momentum into next season and how his side is constantly adapting to the challenges that they face.

“You bring ideas, you start to work on these ideas, and you start to convince your players that this is the way. Now, it's time to create different dynamics for next season. I hope with the same players – or with most of them – we have the opportunity to increase our level and the dynamic in the idea, because the idea is not something that is finished.

“It is something that is open, that you put more of this and more of that and more of that and create another movement. If you look at our game, we are now doing things in a different way than when we started.”