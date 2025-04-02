Pereira left delighted with crucial Wolves win - and for Larsen

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left delighted after their crucial 1-0 win against West Ham United.

Jorgen Strand Larsen struck the winner for Wolves on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Pereira said: “What I can say is that when I'm watching the game of my team, I see a team. And when we play with this spirit, with this commitment, it's not easy.

“I believe, I really believe, that we'll achieve our target. I believe in my work, I believe in the players. Before I came, I studied the squad, and if we are not looking for the points, we'll play more."

Larsen's winner was his 10th goal of the season.

Pereira continued: “I’m very happy with him. Larson is a team player. For me, football is to play as a team, and when I feel this spirit, and in the end of the game, if I feel proud of my work and I feel proud of my players, then this is the most fantastic feeling that we can have.

“We feel the pride of the supporters, and this is what we need. Together, I'm very confident, but we are not safe yet.”

“I believe because we have this quality, we have team spirit, and I think we have quality in our work.”

The Portuguese celebrated passionately with home fans at the final whistle, with the win taking Wolves 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Pereira added: “I'm emotional and sometimes we need to express our passion. This is a moment, a very important moment, for the club.

“We need to get points, we need to send energy to the supporters, and they must send energy to us. This is very important and was a very important win.

“I think the first half was a fantastic first half. The second half was about the spirit of the team – suffering together and celebrating together.”