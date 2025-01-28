Wolves move for Lens defender Danso

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Wolves move for Lens defender DansoAction Plus
Wolves are looking to bring Kevin Danso, the former Southampton stopper, back to the Premier League. 

The Austrian international, currently playing for Lens in Ligue 1, is expected to cost around £16 million. 

That is a similar fee to the one Wolves paid for Emmanuel Agbadou earlier in the transfer window. 

The club is aiming to strengthen their defense following the sale of Max Kilman and a long-term injury to Yerson Mosquera. 

Danso has been on Wolves' radar for over a year, and negotiations with Lens are ongoing. 

Wolves hope to finalize the deal before the transfer window closes in the coming days, per The Telegraph.

