Gronbaek: Hojbjerg helped convince me about Southampton

Albert Gronbaek admits Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had a say in his move to Southampton.

The attacking midfielder has joined Saints on-loan from Rennes.

Former Southampton midfielder Hojbjerg is now playing in France with Olympique Marseille and is a Denmark teammate Gronbaek's.

"We played against each other in Ligue 1 not too long ago," said Gronbaek.

"Here I talked to him and he only had good things to say. It's cool to know that as a new player you already know a little about it all.

"I just want to play football. That's why I'm here. That's what I love, so I'm just really happy."