Ipswich boss McKenna accepts Wolves clash real 6-pointer

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna knows his team face a must win game this weekend.

The newly promoted side are taking on fellow relegation strugglers Wolves on Saturday.

As they prepare to go to Molineux for the game, McKenna spoke about the importance of the fixture.

“It's a really big game,” he told reporters.

“But I've never described a game like that whether we were at the top of the table for the last couple of years or the bottom of the table.

“This season, I've never described anything as a six-pointer and I only really worry about our performances, trying to accumulate as many points as we can, and what other teams do over the course of the season will take care of itself.

“It's another big game for us. It's one that we'd love to get a positive result in. The best way to do that is to go and deliver a good performance and everything that's going to entail in a game like this and give ourselves the best chance to go and try and win it. That's what we're trying to do.”

