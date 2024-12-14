Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend

The Premier League is back as some teams look to continue their form while others desperately need a win, here are 5 talking points for this weekend.

Can Pep Guardiola bounce back in the Manchester derby?

City slumped to their seventh loss in 10 games in all competitions as they were beaten 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League this week. It is no secret that they are struggling this season under manager Pep Guardiola who cannot seem to climb out the hole that the loss of Rodri has made.

This weekend his side welcomes Manchester United in a must-win derby that will decide whether Guardiola is up for challenging for the title this season as leaders Liverpool cruise away. A victory is imperative this Sunday but in their current form, United will smell blood and likely go all out to for 3 points.

Will Ipswich Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers climb out of the relegation zone?

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil and Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna are both under threat this season after leading their sides into the relegation zone with each 4 points off 17th-placed Crystal Palace. O’Neil’s side have conceded the most goals out of any other team this season whilst Ipswich have a single win from 15 games.

The two sides facing each other on Saturday afternoon gives each team the perfect chance to snatch a much-needed win and step one foot closer to climbing out of the relegation zone. A draw will not be good enough for either coach, the board is breathing down the neck of each of them and a single point could mean a straight sacking for the pair.

Can Liverpool extend their lead at the top?

Manager Arne Slot extended his unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win over Girona in midweek and now looks ahead to facing Fulham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Reds are 4 points clear with a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was called out due to storm Darragh.

Liverpool have not lost to Fulham since May 2012 which will give them a ton of confidence heading into a match that could extend their lead at the top of the table as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea try to catch up. The game being held at Anfield will help boost the team’s confidence which is at an all-time high as they seek to become champions once again.

Will Arsenal’s set pieces be disrupted after Monaco’s tactics paid off?

Monaco’s tactics in the Champions League this week could be the turning point with many teams set to copy their corner setup which would be devastating for the Gunners. The French side deployed 3 attackers far up the pitch forcing manager Mikel Arteta to keep key defenders such as Gabriel outside the box.

This tactic could subdue Arsenal’s set pieces headed by their set piece coach Nicolas Jover who takes pride in setting up deadly corner routines. If teams copy Monaco’s set-up it could be game over for Arteta as he prepares to face Everton this weekend who will have analyzed the European game closely.

Can Southampton boss Russell Martin survive this weekend?

Southampton have reportedly already begun assessing potential replacements for Martin whose job is under serious threat after a disastrous start to the season.

The Saints are currently bottom of the Premier League, having won just one of their 15 games so far while drawing two and losing 12. St.ary’s Stadium will host Tottenham this Sunday in a game that Martin is expected to lose. However, with him being on the ropes and with the home crowd behind him he may clinch an unexpected result to save his job even when replacements are already being lined up.