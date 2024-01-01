Wolves midfielder Chirewa determined to build on last season's breakthrough

Tribal Football
Wolves midfielder Chirewa determined to build on last season's breakthroughAction Plus
Wolves midfielder Tawanda Chirewa is determined to build on last season's senior breakthrough.

The 20-year-old joined  from Ipswich in September for a cut-price £175,000, but managed ten appearances for Wolves.

“When I come back in for pre-season, I just want to kick on,” Chirewa said.

“That’s what I’m looking forwards to now. I wish it was happening tomorrow. I can’t wait to have a full pre-season with a gaffer because this time last summer, I wasn’t even here yet, so I can’t wait for that.

“I can’t wait to show everyone my ability and show everyone how hard I’m going to work over the summer.

“I’m not taking any days off, I’m doing everything I can to be ready for next season. I’m going to try and get bigger because I’m a little too skinny right now!

