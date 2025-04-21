Wolves manager Pereira spotted celebrating with fans once again after win over Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has been seen celebrating the club's 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

Wolves are now mathematically safe from Premier League relegation thanks to a Pablo Sarabia free kick which stunned United goalkeeper Andre Onana. Pereira has been praised for his tactics on the pitch but also his relationship off the pitch with fans as his “first the points, then the pints” mantra that has encapsulated supporters.

Pereira was seen out in Wolverhampton in the local Wetherspoons which marked the third consecutive weekend the Wolves head coach has been to the city centre to celebrate with fans. The Express reports that Pereira drank and sang with fans late into the night which must be a surreal experience for many diehard fans.

Heading into next season many fans will be delighted with the way Pereira has turned the club around. However, since former manager Nuno Espírito Santo’s departure in 2021, each manager has followed the same cycle of hope then despair as the team falls apart. Pereira will have to make some changes when the summer window opens ahead of next season where he will be hoping to stay well away from the relegation zone.