Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

REVEALED: Reasons why Lindelof forced to leave Man Utd Euro win at halftime

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Reasons why Lindelof forced to leave Man Utd Euro win at halftime
REVEALED: Reasons why Lindelof forced to leave Man Utd Euro win at halftimeAction Plus
The reasons for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's early exit at halftime of last week's win against Lyon has been explained.

Lindelof was forced to leave Old Trafford at halftime of the Europa League quarterfinal triumph due to a "family issue", as described by manager Ruben Amorim at the time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Viaplay has reported more detail why the Sweden captain was forced to make a sharp exit.

His wife Maja says their youngest son was seriously injured after falling down a glass staircase and hitting his head.

The family spent both Thursday and Friday in the hospital, where the son underwent surgery to treat the injuries, but now everything is fine again.

Lindelöf was back in the starting lineup on Sunday and even wore the captain's armband as United lost 0-1 to Wolves.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorManchester UnitedLyonWolves
Related Articles
Eriksen: Man Utd not good enough against Wolves
Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man Utd
Amorim discusses performances of Man Utd pair Fredricson, Amass in Wolves defeat