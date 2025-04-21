REVEALED: Reasons why Lindelof forced to leave Man Utd Euro win at halftime

The reasons for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's early exit at halftime of last week's win against Lyon has been explained.

Lindelof was forced to leave Old Trafford at halftime of the Europa League quarterfinal triumph due to a "family issue", as described by manager Ruben Amorim at the time.

Viaplay has reported more detail why the Sweden captain was forced to make a sharp exit.

His wife Maja says their youngest son was seriously injured after falling down a glass staircase and hitting his head.

The family spent both Thursday and Friday in the hospital, where the son underwent surgery to treat the injuries, but now everything is fine again.

Lindelöf was back in the starting lineup on Sunday and even wore the captain's armband as United lost 0-1 to Wolves.