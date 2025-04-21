Eriksen: Man Utd not good enough against Wolves

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says they were simply not good enough for defeat at home to Wolves.

Wolves won 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia's late goal.

Eriksen said afterwards: "I think it was pretty easy to get over. I think obviously we changed a lot of the team from Thursday... We had our chances.

"No matter if we played Thursday or not, I think we had enough energy to win the game and, in the end, it was just small details.

"We weren't good enough in the last end. It is football, in a nutshell.

"Sometimes if you have a good game but don't score any goals, then the opposition will always have a chance to take the lead and take the win. Unfortunately, they did that."