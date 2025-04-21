Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

Eriksen: Man Utd not good enough against Wolves

Paul Vegas
Eriksen: Man Utd not good enough against Wolves
Eriksen: Man Utd not good enough against WolvesAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says they were simply not good enough for defeat at home to Wolves.

Wolves won 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia's late goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eriksen said afterwards: "I think it was pretty easy to get over. I think obviously we changed a lot of the team from Thursday... We had our chances.

"No matter if we played Thursday or not, I think we had enough energy to win the game and, in the end, it was just small details.

"We weren't good enough in the last end. It is football, in a nutshell.

"Sometimes if you have a good game but don't score any goals, then the opposition will always have a chance to take the lead and take the win. Unfortunately, they did that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianWolvesManchester United
Related Articles
Wolves boss Pereira highlights two players for victory at Man Utd
Amorim discusses performances of Man Utd pair Fredricson, Amass in Wolves defeat
Shearer: Hojlund in crisis; Man Utd asking too much from him