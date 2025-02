Wolves have made an offer for AS Monaco defender Soungoutou Magassa.

Foot Mercato says Wolves have made a €12m bid for Magassa in the last 24 hours.

The 21 year-old came through the youth system at ASM and has made 23 appearances this season.

Magassa has a contract at ASM to 2029.

Wolves are pushing to close a deal before Monday's transfer deadline.